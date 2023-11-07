3 agonizing free agent destinations Shohei Ohtani could choose that would haunt Angels fans
Some destinations are better than others.
In all likelihood, Shohei Ohtani has played his last game with the Los Angeles Angels. He's hit free agency and barring a major shift, has plenty more intriguing options out there.
It is well documented that Ohtani wants to win, and his chances of doing that in Anaheim are nowhere near as great as virtually anywhere else. The Angels didn't finish with a winning record once with him here and haven't done so since 2015.
It would not be wise to completely rule the Angels out of the Ohtani sweepstakes, but to say they're anywhere near the favorites would also be unwise. Angels fans need to begin preparing the possibility of envisioning Shohei in another uniform. Some would be easy to get used to while others would be crushing.
1) Angels fans would be devastated if Shohei Ohtani signed with the Rangers
I mean, they just won the World Series for crying out loud! The Texas Rangers won their first World Series title in franchise history and could look to be even better in 2024. They've been listed as one of the favorites by Jon Heyman of the NY Post, and that'd present major issues.
The Rangers led the American League in runs scored this past season without Shohei Ohtani. Can you imagine the team replacing the likes of Mitch Garver and Robbie Grossman at DH with the best player in the game? How exactly do you stop that offense? The opposing starting pitcher would likely see Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Shohei Ohtani. Wow.
Angels fans wouldn't care if the Rangers were some juggernaut in the National League or even outside of the division, but the Rangers reside in the AL West! The Angels have to see them 13 times every year. You already know Ohtani would just put up monster numbers every time he got to face his former team.
Whether the Rangers will sign Ohtani remains to be seen after they've spent as much money as they've had in free agency in recent years. Let's hope they opt to be a bit more conservative.