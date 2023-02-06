3 Angels hitters who will be on a short leash this season
2) LA Angels player on a short leash: David Fletcher
David Fletcher will likely be the Angels' Opening Day shortstop because they simply don't have a better option. In an ideal world, the Angels sign or trade for one, but that hasn't happened yet. Luis Rengifo should get some reps there and Gio Urshela might get some starts at short as well but Fletcher is the only one who can hold his own defensively at the position.
Fletcher being the only capable defender at the position makes him hard to put on this list but it has to be done because of how bad his bat has been. Fletcher provides no power and doesn't walk much so if he doesn't get his singles his bat is a complete non-factor. We saw how anemic the Angels' offense was for much of last season and they can't afford to be running automatic outs out there.
I hope Fletcher is good defensively at short and can give the Angels something offensively but if he gets off to a slow start, it's hard to argue starting him over someone like Rengifo or Urshela at the position even if the defense takes a hit.
Fletcher is best suited for a super-utility role which would have him moving all around the infield but not be relied upon to play every day. Fletcher can be fine in a pinch but if his bat remains as lackluster as it's been he's simply not good enough to start. His leash is extremely short.