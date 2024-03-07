3 Angels players fighting for their futures ahead of 2024 season
Their time in LA may be running out.
By Drew Koch
Jose Suarez, RP
Jose Suarez signed with the Los Angeles Angels all the way back in 2014. At one time, Suarez was one of the top pitching prospects in the Angels farm system. It took five years for the left-hander to make his major league debut, and while he was brought up a starter, Suarez has now turned into a swingman of sorts.
That hybrid position seems to be all the rage in today's game. Having a pitcher who can go three innings of relief one night and then turn around and give a manager a spot start four or five days later has become so popular that these pitchers are signing lucrative deals.
But after Suarez's performance in 2023, no teams are lining up to sign the 26-year-old to a big-time contract. Suarez was 1-3 in just over 33 innings pitched and posted an 8.29 ERA with a 6.16 FIP. For some odd reason, the Angels kept Suarez around and even took him to arbitration this past winter. Suarez is out of minor-league options, so if he doesn't put up solid numbers this spring, it's quite likely his time in Anaheim could be coming to a close.
The Angels have received several strong outings from, of all people, Hunter Strickland and Drew Pomeranz. Both non-roster invitees, whose best days are behind them, have been on their game early on this spring. If Suarez doesn't kick it into gear, this could likely be his final spring donning an Angels uniform.