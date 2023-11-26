3 Angels players who weren't non-tendered but might soon lose their roster spot
It's possible we see the Angels DFA players to open more 40-man roster spots.
2) Livan Soto
Livan Soto came up in September of 2022 and showed a lot of promise both offensively and defensively, seemingly out of nowhere. That great month earned him a permanent spot on the team's 40-man roster and a chance to battle for playing time throughout the year.
Soto did earn one call-up, but appeared in four games and didn't stick. He was even passed on after the team had cleared many roster spots in favor of other infielders like David Fletcher and Kyren Paris.
The reason Soto barely got any action this past season after such a promising debut month is because he performed extremely poorly in the minors offensively. Soto slashed .237/.342/.358 with nine home runs and 47 RBI in 110 games played. He played most of those games at incredibly hitter-friendly AAA Salt Lake, but was sent down to AA Rocket City after his struggles mounted.
Soto will likely lose his roster spot at some point because he's behind too many individuals on the depth chart. Brandon Drury, Zach Neto, and Luis Rengifo are all middle infielders and they'll be on the team's Opening Day roster barring a trade. Other middle infielders such as Michael Stefanic, Fletcher, and Paris are also all on the 40-man roster and would likely have a leg up over Soto when it came to playing time. Sure, injuries happen, but he's just beyond buried on the depth chart at this point.