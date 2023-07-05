3 Angels players with a chance to impress following Mike Trout's injury
Mike Trout's injury gives others the chance to step up and impress
The Los Angeles Angels were dealt yet another devastating blow with Mike Trout headed to the Injured List. Trout suffered a hamate fracture and is expected to be out for 4-8 weeks. Without him, the Angels chances of breaking their postseason drought appear as slim as they've been all season.
Trout's injury obviously couldn't have come at much of a worse time with plenty of other Angels players already on the IL and the team already four games behind for the last Wild Card spot.
While the Angels might have some more trouble sneaking into the postseason now, Trout's injury does open up an opportunity for some other players to step up.
1) LA Angels outfielder Jo Adell has a chance to impress following Mike Trout's injury
Jo Adell has been the victim of the Angels having too many outfielders on the roster. With Trout, Taylor Ward, Hunter Renfroe, and Mickey Moniak all ahead of him on the depth chart, Adell has spent most of the season raking in AAA.
I believe Adell has needed the time in AAA to try and improve on things that made him struggle in the majors and now we're going to see if it paid off. He slashed .271/.376/.580 with 23 home runs and 55 RBI in 72 games played in Salt Lake before earning the call-up yesterday. He was tied with Trey Cabbage for the PCL lead in home runs and while he was striking out a lot still, his 40 walks already set a career high.
Adell earned one brief call-up earlier this season when Hunter Renfroe went on the Paternity List and he hit a long home run in his first at-bat. He played just one game but that home run was a big highlight. He pinch-hit last night and lined a 107.5 mph triple to the opposite field and scored on a relatively shallow fly ball.
We all know the tools Adell has and if he can finally put it together, the Angels could have another really exciting player on their hands. More importantly, if Adell can find a way to hit consistently at this level, he can find himself a permanent starting role.