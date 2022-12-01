3 Angels predictions for the month of December
Happy December! This is the month where (hopefully) things start to really get moving. The Winter Meetings are just days away, so hopefully, we'll see some of the big names pick where they'll be playing in 2023 and beyond.
The Los Angeles Angels have been arguably the most active team in the league so far, making three big moves and some other minor moves.
Let's make some predictions for the Halos for this eventful month. Will they make more moves? Will they miss out on anybody?
1) LA Angels prediction: Michael Lorenzen returns
I've been predicting all offseason that Michael Lorenzen would return to Anaheim. He's expressed a desire to remain an Angel, and the Angels have a need in the rotation. Even after the Tyler Anderson signing the Angels need another starter, and while Lorenzen isn't the best choice out there, he certainly makes a lot of sense.
With owner Arte Moreno looking into selling the team, it's hard to believe he'd be willing to go into the tax. Lorenzen is one of the cheaper options who isn't worse than what the Angels have in house, so this could be a deal that gets done.
The Angels have other needs to address and only about $20-25 million dollars to play with before the tax, so unfortunately this could be where we see them not sign as good of a player that we'd like them to. The Angels should still have a good rotation, and Lorenzen in my opinion is an upgrade over the sixth starter options Los Angeles has.
Lorenzen returning might upset people, but he wasn't too bad this past season. We just have to hope he can stay healthy. This isn't the only move the Angels will make.