3 Angels predictions for the month of December
2) LA Angels prediction: Angels sign at least one reliever to an MLB deal
Perry Minasian has been active in the reliever market, but not to the satisfaction of most Angels fans. He's signed three relievers; Jacob Webb, Chris Devenski, and Jonathan Holder to minor league deals with invitations to Spring Training.
These moves are really one thing, depth. The Angels traded three pitchers to the Brewers for Hunter Renfroe, this covers that. The Angels didn't have much quality pitching depth, to begin with, so signing three veterans who have had success in the past doesn't hurt.
It's possible that none of the three relievers signed even make the team. They'll have a chance to pitch in the Spring with hopes to do so, but the Minor League deal gives the Angels a way out if these pitchers don't impress.
I think the Angels sign a legitimate MLB reliever this month. The need is very prevalent, and the market will hopefully start to develop. Outside of teams re-signing their own pitchers like the Mets and Edwin Diaz, the Astros and Rafael Montero, and the Padres and Robert Suarez, there really haven't been any notable reliever moves.
Once this market starts to develop things should move quickly, and I expect the Angels to be a part of the action.