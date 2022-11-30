Don't be panicked by the MiLB signings
The Los Angeles Angels have made yet another minor move, inking Jonathan Holder on a minor league deal. Holder is the third reliever within the last week the Angels have signed to a minor league deal after they signed Jacob Webb and Chris Devenski.
Holder was a key piece in the Yankees bullpen back in 2017 and 2018 when he appeared in 97 games posting a 3.42 ERA. Since then, he's struggled at this level and hasn't appeared in an MLB game since 2020.
Angels make another minor move.
Perry Minasian has made something clear. The pitchers in AAA are simply not ready for the MLB. With that in mind, he's signed three veterans who have had success in the past as dart throws essentially. They'll come to Spring Training and will have a chance to make the MLB bullpen. If they don't, they'll be released or pitch in AAA.
The Angels signing these relievers to MiLB deals presents absolutely zero risk and chance for reward. If Holder can be anything close to what he was in 2017-2018, as unlikely as that is, it'd be a massive win.
I see Angels fans acting as if these will be the only bullpen moves Perry Minasian makes. I promise you, that's not the case. Depth is incredibly important.
Furthermore, most of the reliever market hasn't moved yet. Edwin Diaz re-signed with the Mets before free agency even started. The Angels weren't going to be in on him anyways. Rafael Montero re-signed with the Astros and the Padres got a couple of their relievers back. Most of the market has gone untouched.
The Angels need to add two or three relievers to MLB deals. If they don't do this by the Spring, then it'll be time to panic. For now, just assume these arms are here for depth purposes.