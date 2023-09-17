3 Angels trade deadline targets failing with their new teams
The Angels have been horrific since the trade deadline, but so have some of their potential targets.
2) LA Angels trade deadline target Jeimer Candelario is failing with the Chicago Cubs
The Angels appeared to be very interested in Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario, as there were some rumors leaked that they were in discussions with Washington around the deadline. This made sense as the Angels had Anthony Rendon and Gio Urshela on the IL while also failing to find any sort of consistent production at first base.
Candelario, a switch-hitter with experience at both corner infield positions, made a ton of sense for the Angels as a target. He had an .823 OPS with Washington in what was a big breakout year for him.
The Angels wound up making the deal to acquire C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk with the Rockies while the Cubs were the winners of the Candelario sweepstakes. He got off to a blistering start in his second go-around with the Cubs, putting up back-to-back four-hit games. Unfortunately, while the Cubs have played well, Candelario has not.
Since those first two games, the 29-year-old is slashing .184/.278/.385 with five home runs and 16 RBI. His .663 OPS in that span is just marginally better than Grichuk's .645 mark as an Angel. Sure, Candelario has been more productive than the injured C.J. Cron, but that's really only because he's been playing.
The veteran infielder is now on the IL nursing a strained lower back. His first two games will be remembered fondly, but Chicago could be regretting their trade much like the Angels are regretting the Cron and Grichuk deal.