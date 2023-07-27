Angels rumors: Angels have discussed a Jeimer Candelario trade with the Nationals
The Los Angeles Angels have pulled off a stunner, acquiring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the White Sox. The Angels added a starter and reliever, two things they desperately needed, and are not done yet.
With injuries to Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury, and Gio Urshela, the Angels have been playing with a depleted infield. Drury should be back very soon, but Rendon is still at least weeks away and Urshela is out for the season. The corner infield situation is a dire one.
Mike Moustakas has played pretty well at both corners, Trey Cabbage and Eduardo Escobar have both had good moments, but the Angels could definitely use an upgrade there. Enter Jeimer Candelario. Jon Morosi of MLB Network says that the Angels have discussed a deal for Candelario with the Nationals, and it definitely does make some sense.
Jeimer Candelario went from a guy who was non-tendered by the Tigers in the 2022 offseason who signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Nationals to a guy who broke out and is now one of the more sought after players available at the deadline. He's a switch-hitter who's had a great year offensively and has experience at both corner infield positions.
The 29-year-old is slashing .257/.334/.486 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI. He's tied for fourth in all of baseball with 29 doubles, and is tied for eighth among third baseman with a 119 WRC+.
The one hesitation I'd have with a Candelario acquisition is he'd be yet another rental, but with the Angels being all in on 2023 adding another rental could be what makes the most sense.
The Angels have a potent lineup when it's whole, but need to add pieces that help them remain afloat when it's not. Guys like Moustakas and Escobar have done that to an extent, and Candelario would be even better.
It's encouraging to see the Halos not done after their big move. Let's see if they land another big piece.