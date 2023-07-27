Angels acquire Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from White Sox in blockbuster trade
The Los Angeles Angels have pulled off a blockbuster deal acquiring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the White Sox.
Just hours after it was revealed that the Los Angeles Angels were going to retain Shohei Ohtani for the remainder of the season, they made their big deadline move. Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez are Angels, and two holes are instantly plugged.
The Angels sent their second and third best prospects according to MLB.com in Edgar Quero and Ky Bush to Chicago in exchange for Giolito and Lopez. It's a steep price to pay, but the Angels had clear holes in both their rotation and bullpen.
LA Angels pull off stunner, acquire Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from White Sox
The big fish in this deal is Lucas Giolito. The 29-year-old has had a solid year for the White Sox, posting a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts and 121 innings pitched. He instantly becomes the Angels number two starter behind Ohtani, something the team desperately needed.
Reynaldo Lopez isn't quite the lockdown reliever the Angels should still be trying to get, but he can be a good addition to work the sixth and seventh. He has a 4.29 ERA in 43 appearances this season, but that was mainly due to an abysmal April. He had an 8.76 ERA in April, and has a 2.43 ERA since. He's allowed runs in just six of his 29 outings since that rocky start.
Giving up their two best prospects is a ton, especally considering the fact that both Giolito and Lopez are rentals, but you have to give to get. The Angels got two pieces that figure to be key additions for a team trying to get back to the postseason.
Having Logan O'Hoppe as part of this organization made Quero expendable, and Bush wasn't going to debut this season anyway. The Angels are a win-now team and should be playing exciting baseball as we head to August.