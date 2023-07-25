3 Baltimore Orioles players the Angels should demand in a Shohei Ohtani trade
If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, the Orioles should be one of the teams they consider dealing with.
1) Shortstop Jackson Holliday, baseball's top-ranked prospect
No team in baseball could offer the Angels a prospect as highly-touted as the Orioles and Jackson Holliday. The son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, the left-handed-hitting shortstop was the #1 overall pick in last year's draft, and he's done nothing to make the baseball world think he'll be anything short of a superstar.
Only 19 years old, Holliday is a five-tool player that could be an organizational centerpiece for years to come. In less than two years in the minors, his slash line is a superb .327/.465/.504., and he's hitting over .350 since being called up to AA earlier this month.
When writing about the possibility of the New York Yankees trading for Ohtani a couple of weeks ago, we talked about another shortstop, Anthony Volpe, that could be part of the deal. The Angels have been thrilled with what they've seen from shortstop Zach Neto, but his presence shouldn't preclude the Angels from acquiring a highly rated shortstop, as they could simply move Neto to second base.
Would the Orioles be willing to part with Holliday for a rental? Probably not, but the Angels have to ask. Holliday is the rare kind of player that could minimize the bitter taste of trading Ohtani, and with Gunnar Henderson off to a great start, the Orioles could convince themselves that they're set at shortstop.