3 best new homes for Justin Upton after being DFA'd by LA Angels
No. 1 best new home for Justin Upton after being DFA'd by LA Angels: Cleveland Guardians
Believe it or not, there actually is a team that somehow hit MANY less home runs from outfielders last year than both the Rockies and Padres. That team was the Cleveland Guardians, who hit a cringeworthy 48 home runs from their outfielders. Also, as we all know, the Guardians are VERY against spending money, so getting an outfielder with power for nothing is something that could be VERY appealing to them.
If Cleveland's smart, they'll at least strongly consider this move. The Cleveland outfield was in the bottom three of the league in hard-hit percentage last season at 30.4%. They were also in the bottom three in slugging percentage (.381). Again, even Upton at his worst can at least hit it out the yard. They need power in particular, and Upton can at least give them a chance at upgrading in that department.
Upton is an injury-prone player at this point. The fact that he will cost nothing for these teams, however, opens him up to being a possibility. The downside is not very great due to the cheap price tag, but the upside is high as he was playing great baseball before his injury last season and always hits for power no matter what.