3 biggest Angels surprises of the offseason so far ranked
1) LA Angels biggest offseason surprises ranked: The Tyler Anderson contract
The Angels needed a frontline starter to pitch behind Shohei Ohtani. They found that in Tyler Anderson, a guy coming off an all-star season with the Dodgers. Anderson had his best season by far mainly due to a much-improved changeup. I expect him to be good, but the Angels really need for him to be a quality innings eater more than an ace. Anderson can most definitely do that.
The contract Anderson was signed to looks like the steal of the offseason right now. Anderson signed a three-year $39 million dollar deal right when he had to make his decision on the Qualifying Offer the Dodgers gave him.
Anderson making just $13 million dollars annually for only three years is unbelievable. Pitchers got paid handsomely this offseason but Perry Minasian jumped the market and got Anderson on a bargain contract.
Taijuan Walker signed with the Phillies for four years and $72 million dollars. Jameson Taillon went to the Cubs for four years $68 million dollars. Neither of those pitchers has had the season Anderson just had and both are injury prone while Anderson is not. Even Chris Bassitt, my top target heading into the offseason and a guy I believe to be better than Anderson got three years $63 million dollars from the Blue Jays. I don't think Toronto really overpaid there, it just shows how much the Angels underpaid.
I get that they had to give up a pick and international bonus money to sign Anderson as he had the QO attached but Toronto had to give that up for Bassitt as well.
The Angels are paying Anderson $13 million dollars annually for three seasons. Noah Syndergaard is making that this upcoming season for the Dodgers. Matthew Boyd is making $10 million dollars for the Tigers.
In a perfect world, Anderson repeats the season he just had. While that's unlikely, he doesn't have to do much for the contract he signed to be considered a steal. I bet he wishes he waited a couple more weeks to let the market develop.