3 biggest areas of need for the Angels to address this offseason
3) Big area of need for the Angels to address this offseason: The bullpen
The Angels have some pieces in place to potentially have a good bullpen in 2023. Jimmy Herget was a huge surprise and the best Angels reliever this past season. He had a 2.48 ERA and a 2.82 FIP. He figures to be a very solid high leverage arm for the Halos.
Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera are sort of in the same boat. They both struggled in 2022 but have solid track records and can be good pieces in the bullpen in 2023. They're both veterans that I think will bounce back.
Guys like Andrew Wantz, Jaime Barria, and Jose Quijada have all shown flashes in a variety of different roles and figure to be a part of the bullpen as well.
The Angels had a 3.98 bullpen ERA which ranked 17th in baseball. They did trade away closer Raisel Iglesias at the deadline and lack a proven closer. They can sign someone coming off a down year like Craig Kimbrel to fill that role or they could just sign a couple of veterans and have Herget close.
To me, Herget is the only guy I really trust to pitch a clean inning late in a ballgame. Loup and Tepera can get there, they just didn't this past season. A bullpen piece or two is needed for the Angels to be successful in 2023.