3 buy-low candidates the Angels can sign for one year
The Los Angeles Angels finished up another disappointing season where they went 73-89. The Halos were off to a great start until losing 14 games in a row in late May into early June.
They had some players perform up to and beyond expectations, and others well below.
With uncertainty involving the owner and how much money is actually available to spend, the Angels might have to find some bargains on the open market to improve their team for 2023.
1) Buy-low candidate that can sign for one year: Craig Kimbrel
Craig Kimbrel is coming off a very down year with the cross-town rival Dodgers. He was acquired to be the team's closer and despite numerous chances, failed miserably.
Kimbrel was so bad he was actually left off of the Dodgers roster for the NLDS.
Overall, the right-hander went 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA. Kimbrel struck out 15.1/9 last season and has a 14.4 K/9 in his career. His K/9 this season plummeted to 10.8/9. While that's still a very good number, it might suggest regression is here.
Kimbrel's walks (4.2 BB/9) and hits (7.7 H/9) per nine numbers were a bit high as well.
Even with this being a down year for the former all-star, he still had a 112 ERA+. He was removed from the Dodgers postseason roster because they're the Dodgers and their bullpen is loaded with talent.
The Angels do have some young pieces that I like in the bullpen but lack that veteran closer who can shut a game down.
Kimbrel isn't the best reliever available on the market, but he might be the best bargain. Out of the bright lights of Dodger Stadium Kimbrel might have a better season in 2023. Remember, he was otherworldly as a Cub for the first half of 2021, not too long ago.
For an Angels team that ranked 18th in bullpen ERA and 25th in bullpen K/9, I expect Kimbrel to help in a big way. If he does decline, then it's only a one-year deal so it doesn't affect anything long-term.