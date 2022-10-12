3 players who did not meet expectations in 2022
The Los Angeles Angels as a team did not meet expectations, finishing with just 73 wins in 2022. They did have some players who had great seasons, but this was yet another disappointing season for the Halos.
Something that's important to point out is that guys who missed most of the season won't be considered as not meeting expectations just because that is out of the player's control.
Anthony Rendon only played in 43 games, so he gets a pass from this list. However, there are plenty of players who disappointed in 2022.
1) Angels player who did not meet expectations in 2022: Aaron Loup
Aaron Loup was one of the big free-agent pickups for the Angels this past offseason. He signed a two-year $17 million dollar deal. He's making $7.5 million dollars annually with a club option in 2024 for another $7.5 million dollars.
Loup was coming off of a year in New York where he posted a 0.95 ERA in 65 appearances. That number rose to 3.84 in the same number of appearances.
The southpaw got off to a horrible start, ending the month of July with a 4.71 ERA. Loup did improve as the season progressed, but the Angels simply didn't get what they paid for.
Loup was supposed to be one of the key relievers to send close games to Raisel Iglesias but he had five blown saves. To put that number in perspective, Loup allowed just six earned runs in all of 2021.
Loup walks went way up and his strikeouts went down. Nobody ever expected him to duplicate what he did in 2021, but Loup was expected to be a lot better than just a mediocre middle reliever.