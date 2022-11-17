3 free agents not named Justin Verlander the Angels can sign from their division rivals
The Los Angeles Angels made a big move by signing Tyler Anderson away from their crosstown rivals to a pretty cheap three-year deal. Anderson gives them an arm to place at the top of their rotation behind Shohei Ohtani.
Now that they got a player from their crosstown rivals, what about the division? The Angels finished third in the AL West this past season with a 73-89 record. There are players they can target from within the division to maybe make the jump in what's become a very top-heavy AL West.
Justin Verlander is the obvious big name in this division to hit free agency, but he's an unrealistic target as of now. Here are three more realistic names the Angels can consider.
1) The Angels can sign Matt Moore away from the Texas Rangers
Matt Moore's career looked like it was finished. The southpaw was at one time one of the young stars in the game, seen as the future ace in the Rays rotation.
Since making his lone all-star appearance and finishing ninth in the AL Cy Young balloting in 2013, Moore has struggled to produce and has struggled to stay healthy.
He went to Japan for the 2020 season and was solid, earning another chance in the MLB for 2021 with the Phillies.
Moore was dreadful in Philadelphia, posting a 6.29 ERA. He signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in March of this year and found his way onto the big league club in mid-April. Once he got the call, he was dominant in his new role.
Moore was a starter for most of his career. He found a home in the back-end of the Rangers bullpen in 2022.
The southpaw went 5-2 with a 1.95 ERA in 63 appearances. As a starter in the past, he was able to go more than one inning at times, which makes him a valuable asset as well. He posted a 10.1 K/9 which was the highest of his career since his rookie year when he made just three appearances. He also allowed just three home runs in 74 innings of work (0.4 HR/9).
Moore's big flaw in his career is his lack of command at times, and it showed this season as well as he walked 4.6 batters per nine. While that's annoying, he didn't let the home run ball beat him, so the walks didn't come back to haunt him more often than not.
The Angels do have a left hander in their bullpen in Aaron Loup and have another southpaw who will probably be on the team in Jose Quijada. What I really like about Moore is he isn't just a lefty specialist. In fact, he was even better against righties than lefties in 2022.
Right handed hitters slashed .165/.282/.255 against him in 220 plate appearances. This means the Angels could put him in just about any situation and feel comfortable with him recording outs.
Will Moore be as good as he was in 2022? Probably not, but he'd most definitely be an upgrade over much of what the Angels have right now in their bullpen.