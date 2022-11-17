3 free agents not named Justin Verlander the Angels can sign from their division rivals
2) The Angels can sign Michael Brantley away from the Houston Astros
Mitch Haniger is a player I've talked a lot about, so let's talk about a different outfielder the Angels can sign.
The fit with Michael Brantley might not be the best one. At 35 years old coming off season-ending shoulder surgery, Brantley might be better suited to be a DH.
The Angels, of course, already have their DH in Shohei Ohtani. If Brantley decides he wants to play the field, the fit makes a lot of sense.
Brantley split time between left field and DH this past season in the 64 games he played. He actually had 2 DRS out in left field which was better than Jo Adell's -1 DRS.
What the Angels really could use is Brantley's bat. He doesn't hit for as much power as he did a few years ago, but he's a contact hitter who gets on base at an elite clip.
The Angels can place Brantley anywhere in their lineup and expect him to produce offensively. He can be expected to hit between .280 and .300 with a .350+ OBP. The Angels weren't 25th in runs scored because of their lack of power.
Mike Trout had 40 home runs and 80 RBI. Do you know how hard that is to do? Imagine if he had someone like Michael Brantley getting on base in front of him.
I know the defense is a huge question mark and signing a 35-year-old after a season-ending injury isn't the most ideal situation, but Michael Brantley's bat would be such a good fit in the Angels lineup.