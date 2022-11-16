Mariners trade sets up possibility of a Mitch Haniger signing
The Seattle Mariners made a blockbuster trade, sending two pitchers to the Blue Jays in exchange for Teoscar Hernandez. The Mariners add an all-star slugger to slot into the middle of their lineup and play right field.
Their right fielder in years past was Mitch Haniger. He's a free agent and could be on his way out.
The Mariners have Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez filling out two of their three outfield spots with guys like Jared Kelenic, Jesse Winker, Kyle Lewis, and Sam Haggerty competing for the third.
With Mitch Haniger seemingly unlikely to return to Seattle, could the Angels swoop in and sign the outfielder away from their division rivals?
The Angels made a big move this offseason already, signing Tyler Anderson to a three-year $39 million dollar deal. The Halos could still use another starter and some bullpen help as well, but need to upgrade the offense.
The Angels were 25th in runs scored last season. Part of it was due to injury, but part of it was due to the personnel they had rostered. Guys like Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak had a bulk of the work in left field and struggled mightily.
The Angels need to upgrade their left field spot and Mitch Haniger might be a guy they go after.
When healthy, he's a guy who can hit 30+ home runs and hit in the middle of the order. He was a key piece to the Mariners' 2021 season when they were just one game back of the postseason.
The Angels would be getting Haniger off a down year where he was injured and underperformed, so the contract wouldn't be bad. Haniger also did not receive a qualifying offer which makes a signing much more appealing.
Aaron Judge is the big fish in the outfield, but that's very unlikely. Haniger is a very realistic alternative for the Angels to pursue.