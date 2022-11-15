3 free agents the Angels should avoid at all costs
The Los Angeles Angels have a very important offseason coming up. With Shohei Ohtani on the final year of his deal and the Angels being unwilling to trade him before Opening Day, the Angels need to make the most out of this offseason to build a team good enough to compete for the playoffs and entice him to stay long-term.
The Angels have some big holes to fill and should be focusing on these players.
While this free agent class is pretty solid, there are some players out there who don't really fit the Angels roster well at all, and those players should be avoided at all costs.
The LA Angels need to avoid Mike Clevinger
Mike Clevinger was one of the rising stars in the American League. He was one of many Cleveland starters who looked destined for stardom. Unfortunately, things have taken a downhill turn in the last couple of years.
Clevinger had 105 appearances (92 starts) in his first five seasons and had a 3.19 ERA while striking out 10.0 batters per nine.
Clevinger underwent Tommy John Surgery after the 2020 season and things have been rocky since.
He missed the 2021 campaign and when he returned this season, he just didn't look like the same guy before the injury.
His velocity was down and his strikeouts were way down. He had a 4.33 ERA and a 4.97 FIP. He looked overmatched in the postseason.
Clevinger has been linked to the Angels and it's just not a fit I'm high on.
It's very possible Clevinger bounces back in his second year back from Tommy John but should the Angels be the team to give him that chance? I'd much rather sign someone else than hope Clevinger is anything close to what he once was.