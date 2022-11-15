3 free agents the Angels should avoid at all costs
The LA Angels need to avoid Willson Contreras
Willson Contreras is a great catcher. He's one of the best offensive catchers in baseball. The Angels do not have a need for a catcher, yet they have been linked to Contreras on a couple of occasions.
The Angels have Max Stassi signed for another two years at $7 million dollars annually with a team option for the 2025 season valued at $7.5 million dollars.
Stassi was dreadful at the plate last season and should not be handed the starting job. Even with that being said, the Angels don't need a catcher.
They acquired Logan O'Hoppe from the Phillies at the deadline for Brandon Marsh. O'Hoppe is the number one prospect in the Angels system and is the 64th-ranked prospect according to mlb.com.
O'Hoppe appeared in five games for the Angels to end the season and will hopefully be the starter on Opening Day. Even if O'Hoppe isn't deemed to be ready to be the starting catcher on Opening Day, why sign a catcher for three or four years when O'Hoppe is your future at the position? The Angels acquired him for a reason, so there is no need to look into a catcher.
If the Angels decide he isn't ready and opt to sign a veteran to a one-year deal that's fine with me. But with Stassi locked up and O'Hoppe ready or at least close to ready, signing Contreras makes absolutely no sense in my eyes.