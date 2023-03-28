3 Angels options at first base to replace injured Jared Walsh
Jared Walsh will begin the season on the IL as he's been dealing with headaches and insomnia. This explains why he has been absent from the Los Angeles Angels lineup in recent games.
Hopefully Walsh's stay on the IL is minimal, as he's meeting with a specialist to help.
While Walsh being out is definitely not ideal, the Angels have legitimate options to turn to depth-wise to hold things down at first base until the slugger is back.
What the Angels should do with Jared Walsh opening the season on the IL
The most obvious option the Angels have is to insert Luis Rengifo at second base and slide Brandon Drury to first base. That leaves the Angels with an infield of Drury at first, Rengifo at second, Gio Urshela at short, and Brandon Drury at third.
While Rengifo struggled against right-handed pitching last season, he is a switch-hitter and has swung the bat extremely well this spring. This insertion would also help Brandon Drury play first base where he's probably a bit better defensively.
Option two would be for the Angels to insert David Fletcher and move Gio Urshela to first base while keeping Brandon Drury at second.
This alignment would give the Angels their best defensive shortstop while also keeping Urshela and Drury's bats in the lineup. I think this could be the alignment the Angels turn to with a pitcher like Tyler Anderson on the mound as he allows a ton of ground balls.
The third option would be to just insert Jake Lamb who will be on the Opening Day roster at first base. Lamb despite being a non-roster invitee had an impressive spring. The only downside to this is the veteran is hurt now with glute tightness. He's not expected to go on the IL as of now, but he was scratched last night.
Overall, the Angels have actual options to replace Walsh. These aren't players like David MacKinnon or Jose Rojas either.