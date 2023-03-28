Angels Opening Day roster is complete with exception of one spot
With Opening Day only two days away, we finally have an idea of what the Los Angeles Angels Opening Day roster is going to look like.
We had somewhat of an idea of what the roster was going to look like, but there were still some questions as to who would play where and who would take the final couple of spots on the roster.
With an injury update to Max Stassi and other updates that we didn't know about, the roster is starting to take shape. With one exception.
Angels Opening Day sixth starter remains undecided
The sixth starter competition remains active. Phil Nevin says Jaime Barria is still in it, but my guess is it's between Tucker Davidson and Griffin Canning. Davidson in my opinion pitched well enough to take that final spot, but we'll see what the Angels decide to do.
As for the rest of the roster, that appears to be set in stone.
Jared Walsh is on the Injured List to begin the season. Not what the Angels wanted after his performance suffered due to injury last season before undergoing Thoracic Outlet Surgery. Fortunately, the Angels have options to make his absence hurt a bit less.
Max Stassi being on the Injured List to begin the season allows the Angels to carry both Matt Thaiss and Logan O'Hoppe. Their competition will continue into the regular season.
Jake Lamb essentially takes Jared Walsh's spot. He should get some starts against righties, but I assume the Angels will opt to play Luis Rengifo most of the time at second base and slide Brandon Drury over to first.
The reason Rengifo won't be playing shortstop is because the Angels have named Gio Urshela the starter at the position. Urshela's the best hitter of the shortstop candidates and he's looked better than I expected defensively. He's not a true shortstop, but we'll see how he does.
The final bullpen spot as expected does go to Andrew Wantz. The right-hander pitched really well down the stretch last season and has looked good in Spring Training. This means the loser of the Davidson/Canning battle will either go down to AAA (Canning) or be DFA'd (Davidson).
This Angels team is deep and it is good. Opening Day can't come soon enough!