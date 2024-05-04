3 Mike Trout replacements Angels would target if they had a competent roster
By Drew Koch
It's only April, but it feels as if the Los Angeles Angels are out of contention in the AL West. The Halos lost a generational talent in Shohei Ohtani, and though they were reportedly involved in discussions with several free agents this offseason, the team's lone acquisition (Robert Stephenson) is now out for the season.
LA was dealt another blow after it was announced that Mike Trout would need arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury. Trout is expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks. If you thought the Halos were going to swing big and attempt to make a splash in order to replace Trout's bat in the the lineup, think again. The Angels decided to go with journeyman outfielder Kevin Pillar.
They do not have a roster built to take a bigger plunge at the moment, nor do they possess the prospect capital to make it worthwhile.
The Angels have taken an incredibly apathetic approach to the 2024 season. The way the front office and ownership handled everything was a prelude to how this season is likely to unfold. But if the Halos had a competent roster, what sort of replacements could the Angels target if they were looking to offset the temporary loss of Trout?
3 Mike Trout replacements LA Angels would target if they had a competent roster
Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins
Why not go big, right? With the Miami Marlins off to a horrific start, one can assume that the Fish will be sellers as the trade deadline approaches. The Marlins have been hit hard by injuries to their star pitchers, and number of players could be available as the season moves along.
One of those players could very well be Jazz Chisholm Jr. The electric 26-year-old outfielder has gotten out of the gates slow, but Chisholm has elite speed, an above-average glove in center field, and the type of personality that fans in Anaheim would love.
But alas, trading for a player like Chisholm is incredibly unrealistic for a franchise like the Angels. Not only is the major league roster suffering, but so is the team's farm system. If any team decides to make a play for Chisholm later this summer, it'll take several top prospects to get a deal done. The Angels ranks near the bottom of the league according to almost every talent evaluator. The Halos won't be very high on the Marlins' list.
While this type of deal would certainly help offset the loss of Trout, and add an extra bat to the lineup once the three-time MVP returned from the IL, it's not going to happen. Sorry, Angels fans.
Harrison Bader, New York Mets
A more realistic trade target would be Mets' centerfielder Harrison Bader. You're not going to find too many outfielders with better defensive skills than the Gold Glover, but this still feels like a deal that's too rich for the Angels' blood.
Bader signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with New York this past offseason, so he's merely a short-term solution. That would work out well for the Halos who could eventually move Bader into a reserve role once Trout returns from his knee injury.
Bader would work well as a platoon option with the left-handed hitting Mickey Moniak in right field. Bader had tremendous success against left-handed pitching in 2023, while Moniak did most of his damage against right-handed hurlers.
The Mets, despite not making many moves this offseason, have been hovering around .500, but few experts expect New York to compete with the likes of the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. While it seems like a potential fit, it's still unlikely to sway the LA brass to make a trade for Bader.
Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox
If the Angels wanted to swing for the fences, both literally and figuratively, trading for Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez could certainly yield some positive results. Chicago is definitely in rebuild mode after trading Dylan Cease this past offseason.
Luis Robert Jr. would be the big fish on that White Sox squad, but the South Siders maintain control of their All-Star outfielder's contract through the 2027 season. Jimenez, however, is only signed through this season with team options for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
But the White Sox have wisely moved Jimenez off the outfield grass and turned him into a full-time DH. That's not to say that Jimenez can't play left field, but the 27-year-old has battled injuries throughout his career, and using him exclusively in the batters' box is probably a wise choice on the part of the White Sox's front office and coaching staff.
Jimenez would provide some pop in the absence of Trout, but Angels fans would definitely fear that this could become another Anthony Rendon situation, where a high-priced player is continually on the IL.
In the end, the Angels aren't going to make a play for Jimenez, Chisholm, or any other player while Trout is out of the lineup. The Angels have already shown their true colors by trying to supplement the roster with a bunch of has-beens and Quadruple-A players. This team seems rather unserious about winning in 2024.