Angels trade reliever with nasty stuff to Braves in what could be another oversight
This seems like a mistake.
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels made a barrage of transactions over the past few days, but one move that may have been lost in shuffle was designating relief pitcher Jimmy Herget for assignment last Sunday. Herget was DFA'd in favor of another reliever Zac Kristofac, whom the Halos just DFA'd on Wednesday.
Herget bounced around the league for the first few seasons of his major league career, including stints with the Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers before finally landing in Anaheim back in 2021.
But after designating Herget for assignment, the Angels were allotted seven days to either trade or release the right-hander. LA did find a buyer, and that's meant literally, as the Angels received cash considerations for Herget's services after the Atlanta Braves chose to swing a deal for the 30-year-old reliever.
But one has to wonder if this is yet another blunder on behalf of GM Perry Minisian and the Angels' front office. If we're being honest, it's not as if the Halos have the best track record when it comes to brilliant transactions. This past summer was a great illustration of how not to run a baseball front office.
After LA grabbed the likes of Randall Grichuk, C.J, Cron, and Lucas Giolito prior to the 2023 trade deadline, the Angels quickly aborted that plan and decided instead to sell off all their assets (except for Shohei Ohtani) using outright waivers before the September 1 deadline.
The Angels' 2024 campaign has already been riddled in controversy, poor roster management, and a number of injuries to key players. Mike Trout was just placed on the IL following a knee injury and the team's prized free agent signee Robert Stephenson will miss the season with an injured shoulder.
Trading away Herget could be yet another black mark on Minasian's résumé. Herget hadn't pitched in the big this season and owned a 3.97 ERA with Triple-A Salt Lake, but the reliever's awkward arm angle and funky delivery helped keep hitters off balance. Herget has a career 3.47 ERA, which for this year's Angels' bullpen could have been quite useful.