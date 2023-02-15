3 questions Los Angeles Angels need answered heading into Spring Training
The talk of this Los Angeles Angels offseason has revolved around the status of impending free agent Shohei Ohtani and the recent announcement Arte Moreno made saying he's no longer interested in selling the team.
While those remain and should remain talking points, there're other things to discuss when talking about this Angels team. The roster is improved, that's without question. There are, however, some questions when discussing the roster and how it'll look on Opening Day. They'll have to be answered in Spring Training.
1) Will LA Angels GM Perry Minasian make another move? Will Arte Moreno even let him?
This Angels roster is not complete. The rotation has a question mark at the sixth spot, although there isn't really anyone left to fill that spot after Michael Wacha agreed to a deal with the Padres. The roster lacks an actual shortstop. It's littered with infielders, but not one primary shortstop.
David Fletcher is capable at the position, but his bad lags behind his glove. Luis Rengifo's bat is much better, but his glove is unproven at best. Players like Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury have very minimal experience at the position and would be better off at other positions. Unfortunately, unless they sign someone like Elvis Andrus, that ship has likely sailed.
Where the Angels can really make a difference, if Arte Moreno allows them to, is in the bullpen. Andrew Chafin and Alex Reyes did just sign, but there're several solid arms out there.
Matt Moore is the best one, but there're arms like Zack Britton, Will Smith, and Brad Hand who aren't as good as they were but are experienced pitching late in games.
Perry Minasian has said Arte is willing to spend more, but we haven't seen a single move made since Moreno pulled the club off of the market. Fans have the right to be skeptical. Hopefully they have one more move in them at least.