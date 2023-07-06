3 reasons for Angels fans to panic following embarrassing sweep vs. Padres
An embarrassing sweep against the struggling Padres is the last outcome that should have taken place
2) The LA Angels are decimated by injuries and that'll be hard to recover from
The Angels are ravaged by the injury bug once again, and it was very telling in this Padres series. We all know about them losing Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon, and Mike Trout all in one game, and that was brutal to witness, but there's more to it.
Brandon Drury, Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto, Gio Urshela, and Max Stassi are all on the IL. And that's just position players. Remember how dominant Matt Moore was? Remember how impressive Ben Joyce looked? Those guys are out too.
While Ohtani played yesterday and Rendon avoided the IL (for now) Trout is going to be out for at least one month after undergoing surgery for his fractured hamate. The Angels were on the outside looking in with a healthy Trout and were struggling to score. When you replace a star (yes, he's still a star) with an unproven player like Jo Adell, chances are your life won't get any easier.
The Angels failed to capitalize on the opportunities they had with runners in scoring position for pretty much the entire series outside of the ninth inning in the second game when the Padres pitcher had no command, and they've scored more than five runs just once in their 11 games since the 25-run outburst in Colorado. Their record in those games is 3-8.
The Angels hit Jo Adell cleanup last night. Eduardo Escobar batted second. This team is beyond depleted. Some reinforcements are coming, but guys like Trout, O'Hoppe, and Urshela are either out for another while still or out for the remainder of the season.