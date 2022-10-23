3 reasons to be excited about the 2023 Angels
The Los Angeles Angels stumbled to the finish in 2022 after a very promising start. At one point, the Angels were flying high, competing for a playoff position and having fun doing it.
The Angels celebrated a no-hitter, watched Anthony Rendon hit a home run left-handed, and got to witness the greatness of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani every night.
Unfortunately, the Angels won just 73 games and enter an offseason full of question marks. Who will own the club? Will Shohei Ohtani still be here? How much money can the Angels spend? While these are questions I cannot answer, I assure you there are reasons to be excited about the 2023 Angels.
1) Reason to be excited about the 2023 Angels: We still have Mike Trout
Shohei Ohtani's future in Anaheim is uncertain. He signed a $30 million dollar deal to avoid arbitration but he's going to be a free agent after the 2023 campaign. Ohtani has expressed some frustration with how the 2022 season went and if he won't extend this offseason, the Angels might have to strongly consider trading him just to assure they get a haul back and don't lose him for nothing.
While Ohtani's situation is very much up in the air, Mike Trout will be the center fielder come Opening Day. He's locked up through the 2030 season and will be here for the foreseeable future.
Despite only playing in 119 games, Mike Trout was still unreal in 2022. He slashed .283/.369/.630 with 40 home runs and 80 RBI. Trout didn't even qualify for the batting title but he still hit 40 home runs. That's the kind of show he put on.
Angels fan can enjoy watching a future first ballot Hall of Famer play center field. They can watch him be the five-tool player he's always been. He just has to stay healthy, of course.