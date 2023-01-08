3 reasons why the Angels will make the playoffs in 2023
The Los Angeles Angels haven't made the postseason since 2014. They haven't even had a winning season since 2015. There's a lot of pressure for the Angels to compete with this season being the last of Shohei Ohtani under team control, and I think they're finally going to squeak back into the playoffs. Here are three reasons why.
1) The Angels had one of the league's best rotations in 2022 and it got even better.
The Angels made the first move of free agency by signing Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal. The terms of the deal were outstanding for Anderson relative to what other pitchers signed for. Perry Minasian jumping the market before it was set allowed them to spend money in other areas of need to really improve the roster.
The Angels went into the offseason needing another frontline starter to pair with Ohtani and got it with Anderson. He's coming off the best season of his career, as he posted a 2.57 ERA in 30 appearances for the Dodgers.
Anderson relied a lot on a much-improved changeup. This is the pitch he got opposing hitters to chase and either swing and miss or hit softly to a defender. While I don't expect him to be that dominant, I do expect him to be good, and more importantly, an innings eater.
He doesn't have to give the Angels shutout baseball every time out. If he can go six or seven innings and allow three runs I think most Angels fans would be satisfied with that.
Anderson joins Shohei Ohtani as the Angels form a very formidable one-two punch at the top of their rotation. They also have youngsters Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez who all took steps forward, particularly in the second half of 2022. If those southpaws continue to improve, the Angels could have a very good rotation once again.
The Angels could still use another arm, but the way things look right now is very encouraging.