3 reasons why the Angels will make the playoffs in 2023
2) The Angels have added much-needed depth
The biggest issue last season was the lack of depth in the Angels organization. The prospect pool was thin and they didn't have any real contingency plans if their players got injured.
The Angels had to rely on guys like Tyler Wade, Andrew Velazquez, Jo Adell, even Juan Lagares, and others for stretches in the season. The Angels were 27-17 at one point and faltered when players went down with injuries.
Guys like Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Jared Walsh, and David Fletcher all come with injury concerns. With that in mind, the Angels have added quality depth to step in if/when players go down.
They acquired Gio Urshela in a trade. Urshela is a primary third baseman but he does have a little experience playing all over the infield. He had a 121 OPS+ with the Twins last season and isn't even projected to start in what should be a much-improved lineup.
The Angels also signed Brandon Drury to a two-year deal. Drury is likely the Opening Day second baseman but he can play all over the place and doesn't have to play every day. If he struggles or someone like Luis Rengifo or Gio Urshela is hot, they'd play until they cool off.
The only spot on the infield that's a guarantee right now is Anthony Rendon at third base (until he gets hurt). The Angels could use Fletcher, Rengifo, or even one of Urshela or Drury if they're desperate at shortstop. They could use any of those players at second base as well. At first base Jared Walsh figures to see the reps against right-handed pitching, but if he struggles we very well could see Urshela there.
Phil Nevin has so many options to mix and match with now. The Angels could still use a shortstop, but other than that, it's hard to fault any of the moves Perry Minasian has made in the infield.
Depth allows teams to tread water when injuries occur. The Angels now have the proper depth to survive