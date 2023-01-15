3 reasons why the Angels will miss the playoffs in 2023
3) The Angels have not done enough with their pitching additions.
The Angels made a surprising move by signing Tyler Anderson before any other free agent had signed. Anderson immediately comes in and makes what already was a good rotation, even better. He's coming off of an outstanding year with the Dodgers and should fit in very nicely with this Angels staff.
The Angels have five of their six starters solidified with Anderson, Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez penciled in. The issue I have is there is still no sixth starter.
Can the Angels sign a veteran like Michael Wacha or Zack Greinke? Maybe. If they do, I'd consider this rotation complete and ready to go. If not, and they choose to rely on someone like Chase Silseth, Griffin Canning, or Tucker Davidson, I'd have more questions. Adding another reliable arm to round out the rotation, whether it's from free agency or in a trade, should be a top priority for Perry Minasian.
The bullpen raises cause for concern as well. The Carlos Estevez addition was a good one and he should slot in nicely in the back end of the bullpen. Other than Estevez, the Angels haven't signed a single reliever to a MLB deal. There're still some quality arms out there like Michael Fulmer and Andrew Chafin so if the Angels do bring in another arm, this will be something to ignore as well.
As it stands right now, I believe the Angels have a pretty average bullpen. They're putting a lot of stock on Jimmy Herget repeating the season he just had and guys like Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera rebounding. While those aren't awful bets, I'd prefer if they added another big-time arm to put in the back end of the bullpen.