3 reasons why Zach Neto will be baseball's next star shortstop
LA Angels shortstop Zach Neto is already an elite defender
We all heard about Neto's bat. He crushed the ball in the minor leagues and even if we didn't expect him to be quite this good this quickly, we did expect him to hit at this level.
What wasn't really talked about nearly as much as it should have is his defense. His bat his been great, but his glove has been even better.
The Angels defense struggled mightily in the early parts of this season, particularly before Neto came along. Since his promotion, things have really steadied.
Neto himself looks awesome at a very important defensive position. He has 3 DRS which has him tied for ninth among big league shortstops. Every shortstop ahead of him has played more innings, most piling more than 50 innings than the Angels shortstop.
Neto has not only made the routine plays but he's made plenty of acrobatic plays you only see the special defenders make like this.
It's very hard to be an elite shortstop while being a negative on defense and as a rookie, Neto has shown he has the make-up of a future Gold Glover out there.