3 regrets the Angels should already have about the 2023-24 offseason
3) The bullpen doesn't look much better at all
It's been a very quiet offseason for the Angels as they haven't signed many recognizable names thus far. While that's destined to change, what they've done with the bullpen is uninspiring at best.
The bullpen is the one area in which the Angels have brought in players on MLB deals. They've given three different relievers MLB contracts, inking Adam Kolarek, Luis Garcia, and Adam Cimber to one-year deals. There's a similarity between all three of these relievers. They have all been good in the past and are all coming off down years.
Betting on bounce-back seasons for relievers with a good track record is a solid bet, especially with how volatile relievers can be. Doing only that and not inking any relievers you can be more confident in pitching well is the issue.
These three relievers occupy three spots and come without options. They're essentially locked into the Opening Day bullpen. Are they really better than guys like Andrew Wantz or Jimmy Herget?
Signing these relievers to minor league deals later in the offseason would've made sense. Guaranteeing them MLB deals early on while the rest of the bullpen is still in rough shape does not make sense. The Angels bullpen has consistently been bad, and counting on these types of bargain bin arms to make it suddenly better just lacks any sort of common sense.