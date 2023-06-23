3 Rockies trade deadline targets for the Angels to consider acquiring
The Los Angeles Angels begin a three-game weekend series at Coors Field in Colorado this weekend, looking to bounce back from what ended up being a disastrous series against the Dodgers.
This is a chance for the Angels offense to wake up playing in the best hitting environment in all of baseball following their embarrassing week of offensive futility at home. This is also a chance for the Angels to pick up some much-needed wins against the 29-48 Rockies.
While the Rockies suffer through another losing season, they do have some talented players that the Angels should explore acquiring at the trade deadline to help improve their team.
1) Rockies trade target for the LA Angels to consider: Justin Lawrence
It's awfully hard for a pitcher to succeed pitching half of their games in Colorado, but that's been no problem for Justin Lawrence this time around. The funky right-hander entered the season with a 6.57 ERA in his first 57 appearances, but he's been dominant out of the bullpen for the Rockies.
Lawrence has an ERA of 2.95 in 33 appearances and 39.2 innings pitched this season. Most notably, he's allowed just one home run despite playing in the altitude. This is awfully impressive.
Lawrence is a two-pitch pitcher. He throws a hard sinker and an outstanding sweeper. The sweeper is his primary pitch as he throws it 50.8% of the time. Opponents are hitting just .111 against that pitch with a .143 xBA. They're whiffing at it at a 36.6% clip.
The Angels signed Carlos Estevez, a former Rockie, and he's taken off in Anaheim. Can Lawrence have a similar fate? He'd give the bullpen a different look, and has been awesome in a really tough environment.
The sidearmer doesn't even hit arbitration until after the 2025 season so it's unclear whether he'd be available or not, but with the Rockies going nowhere it's not out of the question. He'd be a great addition to the bullpen.