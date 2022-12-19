3 shortstops the Angels can trade for after missing out on the FA market
The Los Angeles Angels did not sign one of the four star free agent shortstops. This was expected as it ended up costing a ton to get these players to sign, but it's still frustrating to see Perry Minasian not address the shortstop position.
In free agency, the best shortstop left is Elvis Andrus. The 34-year-old had a nice season, especially after signing with the White Sox, but with the number of teams who need shortstops, he's likely going to get far beyond what he's worth. There's also Jean Segura who has played shortstop before but is really a second baseman now. He's definitely an option, as the Angels do have flexibility, but he might not be the best option out there.
If the Angels decide that free agency isn't where they want to find their upgrade at shortstop, the trade market should be more open now that the big-name shortstops have signed.
1) LA Angels shortstop trade target: Brandon Crawford
After signing Carlos Correa, the Giants suddenly are planning on moving their shortstop for the last decade to third base. While that's the plan, it's also possible Brandon Crawford is available in a trade. The Giants have guys like J.D. Davis, Wilmer Flores, and top prospect Marco Luciano who can all play third base.
Could the Carlos Correa signing mean Crawford is available in a trade? Who knows. What I do know is if he is, he'd be an intriguing option.
Crawford is coming off a down year where he slashed .231/.308/.344 with nine home runs and 52 RBI in 118 games. It was a disappointing year for the veteran as this came after he had the best season of his career.
In the 2021 campaign Crawford slashed .298/.373/.522 with 24 home runs and 90 RBI. He was an all-star, won a Gold Glove, and finished fourth in the NL MVP balloting.
It's unreasonable to expect Crawford to perform close to that level, especially after his down year in 2022 but he's still a good defender at shortstop and can be a solid option at shortstop for a year.
Crawford has one year left on his contract worth $16 million dollars. By the time that contract is up, Angels prospect Zach Neto should be ready to take the reigns. Crawford would be an upgrade over David Fletcher at shortstop both offensively and defensively and shouldn't cost too much to acquire in a trade due to his hefty price tag.