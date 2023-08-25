3 trade deadline acquisitions who have been worthwhile additions for the Angels
In what's proven to have been an awful trade deadline overall, these three players have been worthwhile additions for the Angels.
3) Dominic Leone has been a worthwhile trade deadline addition for the LA Angels
Of all of the moves Perry Minasian made at the deadline, one that was frowned upon by most of the fan base was the Dominic Leone trade. The Angels acquired Leone right as the deadline hit, and gave up an intriguing prospect in Jeremiah Jackson to get him. It seemed like a lot and still does, but Leone has been productive as an Angel.
Things couldn't have started off much better for Leone who came into a mess against the Mariners. After walking the leadoff hitter, he had the bases loaded and nobody out in a 7-7 tie and somehow kept it even, showing extreme emotion in the process.
Just two outings later, Leone was asked to finish off a two-inning save against the Giants with a depleted Angels bullpen. Sure enough, he was able to get the job done.
Leone has had a couple of rough outings which have his ERA sitting at 4.82 as an Angel, but five of his eight appearances have been scoreless and three of the five runs he's allowed came in outings in which he recorded more than three outs. He's been more than serviceable overall as a middle reliever.