3 ways to make the Winter Meetings a success for the Angels
3) LA Angels path to success at the Winter Meetings: Acquire another starter
The Angels signed Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal early on. To me, this was a great move as it didn't cost much to sign him, and he's an innings eater who will give the Angels a chance to win virtually every time out.
Right now, the Angels have Shohei Ohtani, Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez locked into their rotation. Because Ohtani is on the roster, the Halos need to add a sixth starter.
There're always internal candidates like Griffin Canning, Chase Silseth, Chris Rodriguez, Tucker Davidson, and Kenny Rosenberg, (I can go on but won't). Are those guys really good enough? You can make an argument for Canning, Silseth and Rodriguez have some promise, but I think upgrading the rotation is the right way to go.
Could that mean signing one of the mid-rotation arms available like Jameson Taillon or Taijuan Walker? Could that mean trading for an arm like Pablo Lopez? Could that mean signing a lower-end arm like Michael Lorenzen or Drew Smyly?
Whatever way you slice it, the Halos need one more starter. Who it is remains to be seen.