4 Angels Spring Training battles already brewing
Some fun storylines to watch in Spring Training.
3) The last spot in the Angels bullpen will be occupied by anyone's best guess
The Angels have done a lot of work addressing their bullpen, signing Adam Kolarek, Adam Cimber, Luis Garcia, and Robert Stephenson to MLB deals. Three of the four are guaranteed to crack the Opening Day roster, with Kolarek the odd-man out. The southpaw was already outrighted off of the 40-man roster.
With that being said, Kolarek will be competing with countless others to make the bullpen. Pitchers like Jimmy Herget and Andrew Wantz who have been big parts of recent Angels bullpens will undoubtedly get long looks. Even younger under-the-radar options on the 40-man roster like Kolton Ingram and Kelvin Caceres could get a look even though they feel like depth options.
The Angels could get creative and carry multiple long relievers by considering guys like Kenny Rosenberg and Davis Daniel for bullpen spots. While they've both been mostly starters in the minors, they've worked out of the bullpen more often than not in relief. This last spot will be about who pitches best in Spring Training without another upgrade being made.
This isn't even including the ultimate Wild Card Sam Bachman. The Angels would probably prefer to use Bachman as a starter but can he stay healthy and productive enough in that role? We saw him impress in the bullpen, perhaps that could be his home long-term.
The favorite right now is probably one of Herget or Wantz, but if they struggle, don't be surprised to hear a multitude of names being thrown around for the last Angels bullpen spot if they don't add another reliever (which they should).