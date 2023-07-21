5 Giants players the Angels should demand in a Shohei Ohtani trade
3) Giants AA pitcher Carson Whisenhunt
Two of San Francisco's top-four prospects are pitchers with Carson Whisenhunt ranking fourth on their prospect rankings. Whisenhunt is also a top 100 prospect, ranking 93rd on the list.
The southpaw has had an unbelievable year in 2023, making his way up through three levels from A San Jose to AA Richmond. He's struggled a tad in Richmond posting a 4.02 ERA in five starts and just 15.2 innings pitched, but this comes after absolutely dominating A+ Eugene. He had a 1.42 ERA in six starts with eight walks and 36 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched.
Again, this Angels team needs as much pitching as it can get, and Whisenhunt rising through the Giants system at a rapid pace makes him an arm Perry Minasian should insist on acquiring. Whisenhunt boasts one of the best changeups in the minors, and if he can add some more velocity on his fastball and add an breaking pitch, the sky truly feels like the limit. Even if he doesn't he feels like a legit starter.
The 22-year-old has an ETA of 2025 according to MLB Pipeline, but with the way the Angels aggressively promote prospects, I wouldn't be shocked to see this guy in the rotation next season if the Halos did acquire him.
Harrison, Luciano, and Whisenhunt feels like a pipe dream, and it likely is, but if the Angels can find a way to land those three, even if they throw in a guy like Matt Moore or Hunter Renfroe, that'd be quite the haul.