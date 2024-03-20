5 LA Angels hitters who are not helping themselves during spring training
Poor spring performances from these players could derail their bid for an Opening Day roster spot.
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels lost their best hitter from a year ago. Shohei Ohtani is no longer wearing an Angels uniform, and that's sure to put some increased pressure on the Halos' lineup heading into the 2024 season. Ohtani is irreplaceable, but the Angels will need to do their best to offset the loss.
So far this spring, some of those big bats that new manager Ron Washington was counting on have yet to show up during the Angels' Cactus League games. Even Mike Trout is hitting just .229 with 16 strikeouts this spring.
Some pundits refer to spring training stats as meaningless. But batting practice and side sessions aren't the only things managers use to make decisions. While spring games aren't the only way to measure a player's performance, it certainly helps to put up good numbers. These five Angels players have not done so this spring, and some are in jeopardy of losing their roster spot because of it.
5 LA Angels hitters who are not helping themselves during spring training
Logan O'Hoppe, Angels catcher
O'Hoppe is ticketed for the Angels roster and will be hanging the signs for Patrick Sandoval on Opening Day when the Halos visit Camden Yards to take on the reigning AL East Division Champion Baltimore Orioles.
But O'Hoppe has struggled this spring. In 15 games, the Angels backstop has posted a miserable .560 OPS with a dozen punch outs next to his name. After a cup of coffee with the Angels in 2022, O'Hoppe appeared in 51 games for the Halos last season.
While his batting average and on-base percentage were well below league-average, O'Hoppe recorded a .500 slugging percentage and 14 home runs. The Angels will need to see O'Hoppe make more contact in 2024 without sacrificing power. O'Hoppe has just three extra-base hits this spring, including one home run. At the moment, it would seem as though O'Hoppe will be batting in the bottom third of the Angels lineup.