5 players traded at this year's deadline for the Angels to target in the offseason via free agency
These 5 players moved at the trade deadline should be guys the Angels target in the offseason
3) LA Angels free agent target who was traded at the deadline: Jeimer Candelario
The Angels were linked to Jeimer Candelario at the trade deadline before acquiring C.J. Cron, and I'd have to imagine they'd be interested in him in free agency as well.
Anthony Rendon is the player the Angels expect to start at third base, but you never know with him. On the other side of the diamond, it's hard to say who will start. Cron, Gio Urshela, Mike Moustakas, and Eduardo Escobar are all hitting free agency this offseason. The Angels infield depth which is extremely strong this season will have to be replenished come this offseason.
Candelario is a player who was having a career year with Washington before being traded to the Cubs. All he's done since returning to Chicago is continue to hit. Candelario has 17 hits in 37 at-bats (.459 average) with five doubles and a home run in 10 games. If only the Angels could get that kind of offensive spark from a player they acquired.
The 29-year-old is a switch-hitter who can play both third and first and should get a ton of interest on the open market. If the Angels were interested in him before, I'm sure they'll be interested again. It's about whether he wants to come to Anaheim.