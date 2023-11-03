8 Angels players most likely to get traded and why
This team could look very different come Opening Day.
5) Luis Rengifo
Luis Rengifo's value is hard to gauge because he was so bad in the first half and teams just couldn't get him out in the second half. Rengifo is a switch-hitter who can play everywhere who can hit for power and run the bases fairly well. He's had two great second halves in a row, but has yet to put together a full successful season in the majors.
Rengifo is yet another player the Angels have to make a decision on because they don't have a solidified place to play him right now. He's primarily an infielder, but the Angels have Anthony Rendon at third, Zach Neto at short, and Brandon Drury at second base right now. Sure, Rendon gets hurt a lot, but assuming he's healthy on Opening Day he'll be at the hot corner. Like Adell, Rengifo would slot in behind the likes of Ward, Trout, and Moniak as well.
Rengifo would make some sense as an Ohtani replacement if Shohei leaves, but the Angels could also look to bring in a player in free agency. Rengifo is expendable if the right offer comes along, but due to his inconsistent track record I'm not sure that offer will ever surface.
If he is traded, the Angels should get a decent return for him because he's under control through the 2025 season, is projected to make just $5 million in 2024, and is only 26 years old. His versatility in the field and ability to switch-hit also make him more valuable. Those things also make him valuable to the Angels as well, so it'll be interesting to see what they do with him.