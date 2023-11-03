8 Angels players most likely to get traded and why
This team could look very different come Opening Day.
4) Brandon Drury
If the Angels decide to enter rebuild mode, Brandon Drury would theoretically be the first player to go. He's coming off back-to-back fantastic seasons offensively, and would instantly become the best second baseman on the market with free agency being as weak as it is.
The reason Drury is only fourth on this list and why the Angels would be so eager to move him if they did enter a rebuild is because he only has one year remaining on the two-year deal he signed with the Angels last offseason. Drury is set to make just $8.5 million in 2024 which is very team-friendly for a guy who could win his second consecutive Silver Slugger award and just hit the second-most home runs for primary second basemen in the AL behind just Marcus Semien. This was the case even with him missing a month due to injury.
While Drury was a steady player all year at second base for the Angels, he's played both corner infield and outfield positions in his career as well, adding an extra level of versatility that should only help his value even more.
The chances of Drury being traded depend solely on the direction of the team. If they're trying to win, they won't move him. Considering Arte Moreno is the owner, that's the likely outcome. However, if they do enter some sort of rebuild or retool, he will certainly be moved for either a prospect or a pitcher.