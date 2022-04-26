Angel Stadium Weather for the Cleveland Guardians Series (April 25th to 28th)
The LA Angels are a much better ballclub than they were last year, as they sit with a 9-7 record on the year coming into this upcoming four-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians. Per The Weather Channel, it's going to be a great series to head to Angel Stadium for. The elements certainly won't affect this one.
Anaheim Forecast for April 25th
For the first game of this LA Angels series, the high is going to be 89 degrees and the low will be 57. Interestingly, that will be the hottest game of the series. For fans who like ball games with the sun out, this will be the one.
Anaheim Forecast for April 26th
In Game No. 2 for the new LA Angels four-game stretch, it won't be too much cooler, but it will be a bit less warm out than it will be for Game 1. The high will be 83, and the low will be one degree cooler than the low on Monday at 56 degrees.
Anaheim Forecast for April 27th
It won't be so warm for LA Angels fans come Wednesday, however, when the high will be 74 degrees and the low will be 54. It's actually expected to be a bit more sunny on that day than it is expected to be on Tuesday, so take that for what it's worth.
Anaheim Forecast for April 28th
The last game of the new LA Angels series will be on Thursday, and it will be a little cloudy. So will the game on Tuesday, but Games 1 and 3 will see a lot of sun. Thursday will be the coldest of all of them--as the high will be 70 and the low will be 51.
The Guardians are 7-8 on the year, although they are only a half game out of first place in the AL Central standings. The Angels are also within a game out of first place in their division, so this series is going to be important for both squads.