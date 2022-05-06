Angel Stadium Weather for the Washington Nationals Series (May 6th to 8th)
The LA Angels are 17-10 entering a three-game home series against the Washington Nationals, and are a game and a half up on the streaking Astros for first place in the AL West.
Taking two of three from the Boston Red Sox in Fenway, they play another bad team in the Nats--giving themselves a chance to gain some ground in that first place lead. According to The Weather Channel, the weather will certainly not give them any trouble as they look to beat down on the 9-18 ballclub.
Anaheim Forecast for May 6th
The LA Angels will be playing in beautiful weather on Friday, as the high will be 80 degrees and the low will be 59. It'll be sunny, and don't expect rain. There's a zero percent chance.
Anaheim Forecast for May 7th
There will only be a five percent chance for rain on Saturday, as well. It'll be a bit cooler, but not too much cooler. The low will still be 59 degrees, but the high will be a bit lower than Friday's at 76 degrees.
Anaheim Forecast for May 8th
The LA Angels game won't be sunny on Sunday, but it won't be too cold. It'll be colder with just a 71 degree high and 54 degree low. There's a little higher of a chance it rains (nine percent), but it's not worth not heading to the ballpark for.
The Angels currently don't know who will be pitching just yet in this series, but it's probable that the fans will get to see Michael Lorenzen at some point, along with a new face to enter the rotation with Jose Suarez down in the minors. Perhaps they could move someone from the bullpen to a starter role for the short term such as Archie Bradley or someone else who has starting experience.