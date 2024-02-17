3 non-roster invitees who could steal Opening Day roster spots for the Angels
Is there are player or two in Angels camp that could catch Ron Washington's eye?
By Drew Koch
Jake Marisnick, OF
Jake Marisnick grew up in southern California and attended Riverside Polytechnic High School, so one can assume that he'd like nothing more than to suit up for his hometown team on Opening Day this season.
Marisnick has a long track record in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, the long-time Houston Astros outfielder might be most well known among Angels fans for the vicious collision between him and former Los Angeles catcher Jonathan Lucroy back in 2019. That event led to Lucroy missing time due to a concussion, as well as a benches-clearing incident a few weeks later when the Halos and 'Stros met in Anaheim.
But that's all water under the bridge now, and Marisnick will be looking to lay claim to what many feel could be an opening in the Angels outfield. Of course Mike Trout, Mickey Moniak, and Taylor Ward will line up on Opening Day, and the Halos secured some insurance by signing Aaron Hicks as well, but Jo Adell is hardly a lock to secure that fifth and final spot among the outfielders.
Adell is out of options this season, so there's no going back to the minor leagues without exposing the former first-round pick to outright waivers. If Adell doesn't make the cut this spring, it could be a battle between Marisnick and fellow non-roster invitee Willie Calhoun for that final spot on the Angels' bench.