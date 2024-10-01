Angels beat writers report Anthony Rendon is heading for a bench role or a new team

Perry Minasian spoke to the media following the conclusion of the Angels' 2024 season, customary for any general manager. He did so without Arte Moreno present. While the newly extended Angels GM touched on many topics, his comments on Anthony Rendon made the most rounds.

Sam Blum wrote, "When the Los Angeles Angels break camp in 2025, there’s a chance Anthony Rendon won’t be with them." Rhett Bollinger noted, "Rendon is likely headed to a bench role."

“When Anthony has played, he hasn’t been productive,” Minasian said to the beat writers, eliciting their reports. “He’s going to have to come in and earn it. There are no handouts. We’re starting to create some depth. … The best players are going to play.”

Minasian went on to reiterate how important Rendon is to the Angels, given the financial commitment, but criticized his unavailability, "Anthony’s played in 52 games per year, the last four years. We need better."

Minasian is not one to talk like this about his players publicly, but he is finished with Rendon's off-field disturbances and atrocious on-field performance. Minasian did not ink Rendon to this contract, Billy Eppler did, but Minasian has held publicly steadfast in his loyalty towards the former star until now. Rendon has two home runs the past two seasons, both coming in 2023, and has evidently resigned himself to the fact that he will never be the same physically.

Anthony Rendon will finally not be locked in as an every-day starter

Rendon could be deployed in a platoon at third base in 2025. He has posted slightly better numbers against left-handed pitchers in 2022 and 2023, and it would allow him fewer chances of getting injured over the course of a full season. However, that situation would be flat-out embarrassing for everybody involved. Rendon is owed over $76 million the next two seasons, clearly far too much to spend on a platoon player (despite consistently looking like a replacement player).

The Angels could cut him if he does not perform well in Spring Training. Rendon has previously stated that baseball seasons are too long. What do players do when they believe the season is too long? Rest during the majority of the offseason. It seems like an utter certainty that Rendon will not come into camp ready to compete.

Will Arte Moreno allow Minasian to cut Rendon when he inevitably struggles or gets injured? Perhaps Moreno would rather allow Rendon to spend the rest of his contract on the Angels' bench or injured list, so as not to defer any payments past 2026.

Earning a job in Spring Training has not been Rendon's modus operandi for many years now. Minasian knows he needs to add proper infield depth this offseason, and Rendon's presence should not deter him from doing so. If Minasian holds to his word that the best players are going to play next season, Rendon certainly will find himself in an all-too-familiar spot. The bench. Or maybe--finally--gone for good.