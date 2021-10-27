Anthony Rendon’s comments regarding his injuries falling flat with fed up Angels fans

The distinction between "sports hate" and "real life hate" is unfortunately blurred for Angels fans.

A day after Angels manager Ron Washington said Anthony Rendon was missing a game solely for "precautionary reasons" he was put on the 10-Day Injured List. Angels fans are desperate for a playoff appearance, and the lack of games played from their highest paid players cause visceral reactions. Rendon bears the brunt of jeers and scapegoating.

Anthony Rendon has almost as many IL stints in his Angels career (12) as he has total home runs over the last four seasons (13). https://t.co/axOBA7gqAL — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) September 11, 2024

Anthony Rendon speaks candidly about his injury history

If Rendon were to ever return to form and help the Angels end one of the longest postseason droughts in North American sports, it would truly be one of the biggest comeback stories in baseball history. The issue is, it seems like Rendon's fire is gone and he's a defeated shell of himself.

Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register ran a story with some bummer Anthony Rendon quotes. The chief among them: "I feel like I’ve exhausted every blood test, DNA test, food, nutrition, allergies, anti-inflammatory stuff. And I have no idea. Everything that’s not a banned substance.” Angels fans are not too disillusioned to Rendon's Angels tenure to believe that every injury he has suffered is his fault. The bottom line is his contract is one of the worst of all time and their window for competing is shut.

Anthony Rendon IL stints with #Angels



2024

9/10 oblique strain

7/30 back inflammation

4/22 hamstring strain



2023

7/14 shin contusion

6/19 wrist contusion

5/15 groin strain



2022

6/17 wrist surgery

5/28 wrist inflammation



2021

7/6 hamstring strain

5/5 knee contusion

4/12 groin — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) September 10, 2024

The worst part: Anthony Rendon seems like a nice guy! He's a family man, his teammates like him, he's always smiling and laughing when the cameras catch him in the dugout.

Additionally, his Nationals tenure completely justified his contract. Rendon's 2019 season with the Nationals will forever be under-reported on, it was one of the best postseason performances in recent memory and he was wrongfully denied the World Series MVP.

Rendon's stats for the Angels are horrendous. His two best moments for the Angels are his left-handed home run in a blowout game, and his involvement in an on-field altercation with a brace on his right hand. The league is better when the nonchalant former superstar is clobbering doubles and making smooth plays at third base. Angels fans have given up hope that will ever happen again, and are anxiously waiting for his contract to come off the books.