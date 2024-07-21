Angels can't allow sentimentality to hamper trading this outfielder at the deadline
By Drew Koch
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar hit a milestone earlier this year after accumulating 10 years of service time in Major League Baseball. What may seem like a small feat to some is a testament to Pillar's dogged determination and willingness to grind through the tough times.
Pillar saved the Angels' bacon earlier this season after signing a major league contract following the injury to superstar outfielder Mike Trout. Pillar had just been designated for assignment by the lowly Chicago White Sox after the South Siders signed Tommy Pham. Since joining the Halos, Pillar has hit .288/.340/.482, and his 127 OPS+ is the highest of his career.
Pillar also recently announced that the 2024 season will likely be his last as the 35-year-old plans to retire at the close of this year. But with all that as a backdrop, professional baseball is still a business, and Angels GM Perry Minasian cannot let this feel-good story get in the way if other organizations come calling for Pillar at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
LA Angels can't allow sentimentality to hamper trading Kevin Pillar at the MLB trade deadline
While it may seem rather cutthroat or ruthless to send Pillar packing before July 30, that's the nature of the business. A player like Pillar who's only under contract for this season and could provide outfield depth and veteran leadership will surely be coveted by a number of teams in the coming weeks.
And Pillar is no stranger to be dealt. The team that drafted him in 32nd round (which doesn't even exist anymore) decided that Pillar was more valuable trade chip than a player back in 2019. The Toronto Blue Jays shipped Pillar to the San Francisco Giants just after the 2019 season began in exchange for a pair of right-handers and no-name infielder. After signing with the Boston Red Sox in 2020, Pillar was dealt once again. This time the Colorado Rockies secured the outfielder at the trade deadline.
Since 2019, Pillar has suited up for nine different organizations. If the right deal presents itself later this month, the Angels shouldn't hesitate to make it 10. If, however, Pillar is viewed as solid clubhouse presence who can help mentor the Angels' young outfielders, there is reason to keep him around. If he moved before the upcoming deadline, Pillar won't be the only Angels player with a new address next month.